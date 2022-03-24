Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 1 KM away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The hotel features 10 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel.
343/21 Moo.10 Pattaya Soi 10, Pattaya 2nd Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150