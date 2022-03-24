PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
оценка с
1674
Обновление March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 1 KM away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The hotel features 10 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel.

Адрес / Карта

343/21 Moo.10 Pattaya Soi 10, Pattaya 2nd Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

