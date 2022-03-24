PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
note avec
1674 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The city center is merely 1 KM away and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The hotel features 10 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Sea Me Spring Tree Hotel (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

343/21 Moo.10 Pattaya Soi 10, Pattaya 2nd Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Hôtels partenaires

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
note avec
463 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
note avec
856 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU