BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maruay Garden Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
Bewertung mit
866 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 8, 2022
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 0
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 1
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 2
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 3
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 4
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 5
+17 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maruay Garden Hotel is situated with easy access to the expressway and is only 20 minutes from central Bangkok. For recreation, Maruay Garden Hotel offers a long, wide swimming pool, and there is also a fitness center on-site. Those traveling with some corporate responsiblity will find a business center, meeting facilities, and executive floor providing convenience. Guests will be taken well care of with a 24-hour front desk and 24-hour room service. For your reservation at Maruay Garden Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Maruay Garden Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Maruay Garden Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

1 Phaholyothin Road, Senanikhom, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Partnerhotels

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
Bewertung mit
506 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
Bewertung mit
487 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
730 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2646 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU