Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Das Hotel erhält 31 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] , und Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior 34 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Badewanne

Verbindungsraum

Fitness erlaubt

Internet - Wifi

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Grand Deluxe 41 m² ฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Badewanne

Fitness erlaubt

Internet - Wifi

Schwimmbad

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Package Include:

Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)

RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)

Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.

Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.

Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels

Ergebnis 0.0 /5 Nicht bewertet Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen Bewertung 0 Ausgezeichnet 0 Sehr gut 0 Durchschnittlich 0 Arm 0 Schrecklich Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN Wenn Sie ein Gast bei, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.