BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maruay Garden Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
оценка с
866
Обновление March 8, 2022
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 0
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 1
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 2
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 3
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 4
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 5
+17 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maruay Garden Hotel is situated with easy access to the expressway and is only 20 minutes from central Bangkok. For recreation, Maruay Garden Hotel offers a long, wide swimming pool, and there is also a fitness center on-site. Those traveling with some corporate responsiblity will find a business center, meeting facilities, and executive floor providing convenience. Guests will be taken well care of with a 24-hour front desk and 24-hour room service. For your reservation at Maruay Garden Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Maruay Garden Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Maruay Garden Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

1 Phaholyothin Road, Senanikhom, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Отели-партнеры

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
рейтинг с
506 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
рейтинг с
487 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2646 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU