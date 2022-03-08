Maruay Garden Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
7.5
note avec
866 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 0
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 1
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 2
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 3
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 4
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maruay Garden Hotel is situated with easy access to the expressway and is only 20 minutes from central Bangkok. For recreation, Maruay Garden Hotel offers a long, wide swimming pool, and there is also a fitness center on-site. Those traveling with some corporate responsiblity will find a business center, meeting facilities, and executive floor providing convenience. Guests will be taken well care of with a 24-hour front desk and 24-hour room service. For your reservation at Maruay Garden Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Carte

1 Phaholyothin Road, Senanikhom, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

