BANGKOK TEST & GO

Maruay Garden Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
waardering met
866 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 0
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 1
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 2
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 3
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 4
Maruay Garden Hotel - Image 5
+17 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maruay Garden Hotel is situated with easy access to the expressway and is only 20 minutes from central Bangkok. For recreation, Maruay Garden Hotel offers a long, wide swimming pool, and there is also a fitness center on-site. Those traveling with some corporate responsiblity will find a business center, meeting facilities, and executive floor providing convenience. Guests will be taken well care of with a 24-hour front desk and 24-hour room service. For your reservation at Maruay Garden Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Maruay Garden Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Maruay Garden Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1 Phaholyothin Road, Senanikhom, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Partner Hotels

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
waardering met
506 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
waardering met
487 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
waardering met
730 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2646 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
2454 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU