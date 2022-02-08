SAMUI SANDBOX

All 16 Samui Sandbox SHA++ Hotels (7 Day Packages)

Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

16 Samui Sandbox Hotels werden angezeigt. Die Räume werden auch nach Räumen gefiltert mit jeder Bewertung. Alle Ergebnisse sind derzeit sortiert nach Popularität. Es werden nur Hotels angezeigt, die 7 Day Quarantäne-Pakete anbieten.

Showing 16 SHA++ hotels, 65 packages
NOTIZ
Die folgenden Paketpreise beinhalten bereits Test- und Transportgebühren.
  1. Chaweng Noi Poolvilla

    8.0
    Bewertung mit
    464     Bewertungen
    30m² +
    Beginnt um ฿15,400 (7 Tage)
    Chaweng Noi Poolvilla - 0Chaweng Noi Poolvilla - 1
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿15,400
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500
    Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500

  2. Skye Beach Hotel

    9.5
    Bewertung mit
    23     Bewertungen
    92m² +
    Beginnt um ฿35,700 (7 Tage)
    Skye Beach Hotel - 0Skye Beach Hotel - 1
    PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92
    7 Day Sandbox ฿35,700
    1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96
    7 Day Sandbox ฿25,200
    1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113
    7 Day Sandbox ฿32,550

  3. Baan Bophut Beach Hotel

    8.6
    Bewertung mit
    166     Bewertungen
    27m² +
    Beginnt um ฿22,489 (7 Tage)
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 0Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 1
    Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿22,489
    Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿21,024
    Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿23,466
