Thailand Pass

Upon submission of your registration, staff of your booked hotel will authenticate the reservation (room for Day 1 and Day 5 + airport transfer + 2 RT-PCR test fees). Once verified/approved, your registration application will be sent to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) officials for further consideration (vaccine certificate and etc.)

The hotel will reject any incomplete or non-compliance documentation, and a notification email will be sent to resubmit the additional documents. For any inquiries at this stage, please contact your hotel directly.

* It is highly recommended that travellers book their hotel accommodation (room + airport transfer + 2 RT-PCR tests) directly with the hotel to expedite the authentication process by hotels. *