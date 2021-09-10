SAMUI TEST & GO

Samui
9
rating with
414 reviews
Updated on March 2, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 50 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Ko Samui Hospital

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This chic property, overlooking breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand and a short stroll to downtown Lamai, makes an ideal venue for unparalleled relaxation. Featuring rooms and villas to accommodate couples or families, the hotel's guestrooms come with a distinct character enhanced with all amenities guests can expect from a property of its class. Recreational facilities included a game room and two swimming pools, one on the beachfront while the other is placed in the garden. There is also a beautiful bistro/restaurant where guests can end the evening with immaculate dishes. Well-kept accommodation and excellent facilities makes Rocky's Boutique Resort (SHA Plus+) an exquisite place of stay.

🇩🇰Peter Bolther Rugaard

Reviewed on 10/09/2021
Arrived on 03/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Garden View
Positives
  • No matter, what you asked for, they find out, 100% service.
  • Food menu, are nice, and If you asked for other, then they arranged asap.
Negatives
  • None. Compared with the price.

Thanks, for making my 7 days in "prison" much easyer. I tried last year in BKK. and you just made it!

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

438/1 Moo 1, T. Maret,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

