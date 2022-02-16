PHUKET TEST & GO

Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6
通过
373条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The center of Hat Yai boasts a luxury hotel that appeals to all guests. Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) offers 98 well-designed and spacious rooms with good value. All amenities are designed to cater to both personal and executive business needs. Luxury room options include either the panoramic Mountain View suite or the exciting City View room overlooking the vibrant downtown area of Hat Yai . The property is surrounded by traditional and famous restaurants and food stalls offering a variety of foods. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

16/1 Phadungpakdee Rd +66 (0)882589350, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU