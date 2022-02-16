PHUKET TEST & GO

Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6

373 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The center of Hat Yai boasts a luxury hotel that appeals to all guests. Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) offers 98 well-designed and spacious rooms with good value. All amenities are designed to cater to both personal and executive business needs. Luxury room options include either the panoramic Mountain View suite or the exciting City View room overlooking the vibrant downtown area of Hat Yai . The property is surrounded by traditional and famous restaurants and food stalls offering a variety of foods. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

16/1 Phadungpakdee Rd +66 (0)882589350, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU