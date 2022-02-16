PHUKET TEST & GO

Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6
Bewertung mit
373 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The center of Hat Yai boasts a luxury hotel that appeals to all guests. Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) offers 98 well-designed and spacious rooms with good value. All amenities are designed to cater to both personal and executive business needs. Luxury room options include either the panoramic Mountain View suite or the exciting City View room overlooking the vibrant downtown area of Hat Yai . The property is surrounded by traditional and famous restaurants and food stalls offering a variety of foods. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

16/1 Phadungpakdee Rd +66 (0)882589350, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU