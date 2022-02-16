Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The center of Hat Yai boasts a luxury hotel that appeals to all guests. Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) offers 98 well-designed and spacious rooms with good value. All amenities are designed to cater to both personal and executive business needs. Luxury room options include either the panoramic Mountain View suite or the exciting City View room overlooking the vibrant downtown area of Hat Yai . The property is surrounded by traditional and famous restaurants and food stalls offering a variety of foods. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sing Golden Place Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX