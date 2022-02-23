PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Banlansuan Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.4
通过
2963条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
Banlansuan Resort - Image 0
Banlansuan Resort - Image 1
Banlansuan Resort - Image 2
Banlansuan Resort - Image 3
Banlansuan Resort - Image 4
Banlansuan Resort - Image 5
+40 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This charming little beachfront property with pathways and gardens is sure to win you over. Banlansuan Resort is in the Cha Am beachfront area and offers 34 simple, lovely rooms. The resort is nearly 19km away, and airport transfers are provided. Wi-Fi Internet access can be found in all rooms, and the garden makes for an excellent place to clear your mind. Room service is provided for guests, and babysitting services are also on hand if you are planning a night out. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Banlansuan Resort.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Banlansuan Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Banlansuan Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

261/2 Cha-am Beach,Ruamchit Rd. Phetchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU