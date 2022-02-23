Banlansuan Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This charming little beachfront property with pathways and gardens is sure to win you over. Banlansuan Resort is in the Cha Am beachfront area and offers 34 simple, lovely rooms. The resort is nearly 19km away, and airport transfers are provided. Wi-Fi Internet access can be found in all rooms, and the garden makes for an excellent place to clear your mind. Room service is provided for guests, and babysitting services are also on hand if you are planning a night out. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Banlansuan Resort.

