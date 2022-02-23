PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Banlansuan Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.4
note avec
2963 avis
Mis à jour le February 23, 2022
Banlansuan Resort - Image 0
Banlansuan Resort - Image 1
Banlansuan Resort - Image 2
Banlansuan Resort - Image 3
Banlansuan Resort - Image 4
Banlansuan Resort - Image 5
+40 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This charming little beachfront property with pathways and gardens is sure to win you over. Banlansuan Resort is in the Cha Am beachfront area and offers 34 simple, lovely rooms. The resort is nearly 19km away, and airport transfers are provided. Wi-Fi Internet access can be found in all rooms, and the garden makes for an excellent place to clear your mind. Room service is provided for guests, and babysitting services are also on hand if you are planning a night out. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Banlansuan Resort.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Banlansuan Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Banlansuan Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

261/2 Cha-am Beach,Ruamchit Rd. Phetchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU