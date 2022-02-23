PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Banlansuan Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.4

2963 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
Banlansuan Resort - Image 0
Banlansuan Resort - Image 1
Banlansuan Resort - Image 2
Banlansuan Resort - Image 3
Banlansuan Resort - Image 4
Banlansuan Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This charming little beachfront property with pathways and gardens is sure to win you over. Banlansuan Resort is in the Cha Am beachfront area and offers 34 simple, lovely rooms. The resort is nearly 19km away, and airport transfers are provided. Wi-Fi Internet access can be found in all rooms, and the garden makes for an excellent place to clear your mind. Room service is provided for guests, and babysitting services are also on hand if you are planning a night out. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Banlansuan Resort.

주소 /지도

261/2 Cha-am Beach,Ruamchit Rd. Phetchaburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

