Updated on October 19th, 2021
UPDATE (October 19th) Additional updates around the Thailand Blue Zones should be announced tomorrow.
Pending Final Approval
Starting November 1st vaccinated travelers arriving by air can enter Blue Zones without quarantine.
Travelers from low-risk countries are free to travel to all parts of Thailand after testing negative upon arriving in Thailand.
Travelers from medium-risk countries have to remain in the blue zones for 7 nights at a SHA+ hotel before they can travel to other parts of Thailand.
Phase 0 (October 1st 2021)
Phase 1 (November 1st 2021)
15 provinces
- Bangkok
- Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport)
- Krabi (the whole province)
- Phang Nga (the whole province)
- Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin, Nong Kae)
- Phetchaburi (Cha-am)
- Chonburi (Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Na Jomtien Thian, Bang Saray, Koh Si Chang, Sriracha)
- Ranong (Koh Phayam)
- Chiang Mai (Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao)
- Loei (Chiang Khan)
- Buriram (Mueang)
- Nong Khai (Mueang, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Sangkhom)
- Udon Thani (Mueang, Na Yung, Nong Han, Prajaksilpakom, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung)
- Rayong (Koh Samet)
- Trat (Koh Chang)
Phase 2 (December 1st 2021)
16 provinces
- Chiang Rai
- Mae Hong Son
- Lamphun
- Phrae
- Sukhothai
- Phetchabun
- Pathum Thani
- Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
- Khon Kaen
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Nakhon Si Thammarat
- Trang
- Phatthalung
- Songkhla
- Yala
- Narathiwat
Phase 3 (January 1st 2022)
12 provinces
- Surin
- Sa Kaeo
- Chanthaburi
- Tak
- Nakhon Phanom
- Mukdahan
- Bueng Kan
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Nan
- Kanchanaburi
- Ratchaburi
- Satun
Thailand Blue Zones FAQ
Is the Thailand Blue Zones approved yet?
Partially, it should be fully set to replace the Sandbox program by November 1st.