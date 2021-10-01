THAILAND BLUE ZONES

SANDBOX REPLACEMENT
Updated on October 19th, 2021

UPDATE (October 19th) Additional updates around the Thailand Blue Zones should be announced tomorrow.

Pending Final Approval

Starting November 1st vaccinated travelers arriving by air can enter Blue Zones without quarantine.

Travelers from low-risk countries are free to travel to all parts of Thailand after testing negative upon arriving in Thailand.

Travelers from medium-risk countries have to remain in the blue zones for 7 nights at a SHA+ hotel before they can travel to other parts of Thailand.

Phase 0 (October 1st 2021)

4 provinces

Phase 1 (November 1st 2021)

15 provinces

Phase 2 (December 1st 2021)

16 provinces
  • Chiang Rai
  • Mae Hong Son
  • Lamphun
  • Phrae
  • Sukhothai
  • Phetchabun
  • Pathum Thani
  • Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
  • Khon Kaen
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Trang
  • Phatthalung
  • Songkhla
  • Yala
  • Narathiwat

Phase 3 (January 1st 2022)

12 provinces
  • Surin
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Chanthaburi
  • Tak
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Mukdahan
  • Bueng Kan
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Nan
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Ratchaburi
  • Satun
Thailand Blue Zones FAQ

Is the Thailand Blue Zones approved yet?

Partially, it should be fully set to replace the Sandbox program by November 1st.

 
