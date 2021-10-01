SANDBOX REPLACEMENT

Updated on October 19th, 2021

UPDATE (October 19th) Additional updates around the Thailand Blue Zones should be announced tomorrow.

Pending Final Approval

Starting November 1st vaccinated travelers arriving by air can enter Blue Zones without quarantine.

Travelers from low-risk countries are free to travel to all parts of Thailand after testing negative upon arriving in Thailand.

Travelers from medium-risk countries have to remain in the blue zones for 7 nights at a SHA+ hotel before they can travel to other parts of Thailand.

Phase 2 (December 1st 2021) 16 provinces Chiang Rai

Mae Hong Son

Lamphun

Phrae

Sukhothai

Phetchabun

Pathum Thani

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Khon Kaen

Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Trang

Phatthalung

Songkhla

Yala

Narathiwat

Phase 3 (January 1st 2022) 12 provinces Surin

Sa Kaeo

Chanthaburi

Tak

Nakhon Phanom

Mukdahan

Bueng Kan

Ubon Ratchathani

Nan

Kanchanaburi

Ratchaburi

Satun

Thailand Blue Zones FAQ