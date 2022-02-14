SAMUI TEST & GO

Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.1
คะแนนจาก
390
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
This luxury villa resort is perched on a unique vantage point between Chaweng and Lamai beaches. The resort gives privileged guests stunning views of the island from a relaxing haven high above and far away from the beach crowd. Sandalwood Luxury Villas offers a perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway, honeymooners, and for travelers in search of an exclusive and extra-special accommodation. The villas are surrounded by lush gardens and two infinity swimming pools which blend seamlessly with the ocean below. Some villas also feature a private plunge pool and Jacuzzi bath for that added privacy and luxury. The resort provides high-speed internet access for all guests. There's a wonderful Thai restaurant using fresh local ingredients and also the Sandalwood Spa for special pampering and wellness treatments. Sandalwood Luxury Villas is perfect for unparalleled relaxation.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Sandalwood Co.,LTD. 211/7 Moo 4 Tumbon Maret , Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

