Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This luxury villa resort is perched on a unique vantage point between Chaweng and Lamai beaches. The resort gives privileged guests stunning views of the island from a relaxing haven high above and far away from the beach crowd. Sandalwood Luxury Villas offers a perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway, honeymooners, and for travelers in search of an exclusive and extra-special accommodation. The villas are surrounded by lush gardens and two infinity swimming pools which blend seamlessly with the ocean below. Some villas also feature a private plunge pool and Jacuzzi bath for that added privacy and luxury. The resort provides high-speed internet access for all guests. There's a wonderful Thai restaurant using fresh local ingredients and also the Sandalwood Spa for special pampering and wellness treatments. Sandalwood Luxury Villas is perfect for unparalleled relaxation.