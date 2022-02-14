SAMUI TEST & GO

Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.1
通过
390条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 0
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 1
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 2
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 3
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 4
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 5
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxury villa resort is perched on a unique vantage point between Chaweng and Lamai beaches. The resort gives privileged guests stunning views of the island from a relaxing haven high above and far away from the beach crowd. Sandalwood Luxury Villas offers a perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway, honeymooners, and for travelers in search of an exclusive and extra-special accommodation. The villas are surrounded by lush gardens and two infinity swimming pools which blend seamlessly with the ocean below. Some villas also feature a private plunge pool and Jacuzzi bath for that added privacy and luxury. The resort provides high-speed internet access for all guests. There's a wonderful Thai restaurant using fresh local ingredients and also the Sandalwood Spa for special pampering and wellness treatments. Sandalwood Luxury Villas is perfect for unparalleled relaxation.

地址/地图

Sandalwood Co.,LTD. 211/7 Moo 4 Tumbon Maret , Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

