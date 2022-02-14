SAMUI TEST & GO

Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.1
Bewertung mit
390 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 0
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 1
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 2
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 3
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 4
Sandalwood Luxury Villas - Image 5
+27 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxury villa resort is perched on a unique vantage point between Chaweng and Lamai beaches. The resort gives privileged guests stunning views of the island from a relaxing haven high above and far away from the beach crowd. Sandalwood Luxury Villas offers a perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway, honeymooners, and for travelers in search of an exclusive and extra-special accommodation. The villas are surrounded by lush gardens and two infinity swimming pools which blend seamlessly with the ocean below. Some villas also feature a private plunge pool and Jacuzzi bath for that added privacy and luxury. The resort provides high-speed internet access for all guests. There's a wonderful Thai restaurant using fresh local ingredients and also the Sandalwood Spa for special pampering and wellness treatments. Sandalwood Luxury Villas is perfect for unparalleled relaxation.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sandalwood Luxury Villas , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sandalwood Luxury Villas
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Sandalwood Co.,LTD. 211/7 Moo 4 Tumbon Maret , Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Partnerhotels

Chaweng Noi Poolvilla
8
Bewertung mit
464 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
Bewertung mit
23 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Lamai Samui
8.5
Bewertung mit
338 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Erstes Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
Bewertung mit
642 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
First Residence Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DAS HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
Bewertung mit
1255 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Spa-Resort
7.3
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
Bewertung mit
268 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
KC Beach Club & Poolvillen
7.7
Bewertung mit
289 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU