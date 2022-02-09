PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
คะแนนจาก
263
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 0
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 1
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 2
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 3
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 4
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 5
+9 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Rakkawan Residence Khaolak is ideally situated in Nang Tong Beach; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 54 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rakkawan Residence Khaolak offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour security. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as snorkeling, hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), diving, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rakkawan Residence Khaolak.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Rakkawan Residence Khaolak ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Rakkawan Residence Khaolak
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Thanon Phetkasem, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เขาหลัก บันดารี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ลีฟ ออน เดอะ แซนด์ บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
460 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ทุย บลู เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท - สำหรับผู้ใหญ่เท่านั้น
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
312 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แซนด์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เอ็กซ์เท็น เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
365 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
114 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา เวลา เขาหลัก
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1770 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา ฟลอร่า เขาหลัก
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU