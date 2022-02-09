PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
waardering met
263 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 0
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 1
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 2
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 3
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 4
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 5
+9 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Rakkawan Residence Khaolak is ideally situated in Nang Tong Beach; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 54 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rakkawan Residence Khaolak offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour security. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as snorkeling, hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), diving, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rakkawan Residence Khaolak.

Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Rakkawan Residence Khaolak , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

Thanon Phetkasem, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Populaire filters

