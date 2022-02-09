PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8

263 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 0
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 1
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 2
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 3
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 4
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 5
+9 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Rakkawan Residence Khaolak is ideally situated in Nang Tong Beach; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 54 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rakkawan Residence Khaolak offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour security. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as snorkeling, hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), diving, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rakkawan Residence Khaolak.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Rakkawan Residence Khaolak
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Thanon Phetkasem, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

카오락 반다리 리조트 & 스파
8.8
평가
621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TUI BLUE 카오락 리조트 - 성인 전용
8.8
평가
312 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
X10 카오락 리조트
9.2
평가
365 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
평가
114 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라 벨라 카오락
9.2
평가
1770 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라 플로라 카오락
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU