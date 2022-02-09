PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
note avec
263 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 0
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 1
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 2
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 3
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 4
Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Image 5
+9 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Rakkawan Residence Khaolak is ideally situated in Nang Tong Beach; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 54 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rakkawan Residence Khaolak offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour security. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as snorkeling, hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), diving, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rakkawan Residence Khaolak.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Rakkawan Residence Khaolak , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Rakkawan Residence Khaolak
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Thanon Phetkasem, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
note avec
621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La feuille sur les sables par Katathani Resort
8.5
note avec
460 Commentaires
De ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adultes seulement
8.8
note avec
312 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
1583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
note avec
365 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
note avec
114 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
note avec
1770 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU