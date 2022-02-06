PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.5
คะแนนจาก
114
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 0
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 2
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 3
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 4
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 5
+40 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Khaolak Wanaburee Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Khaolak Wanaburee Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

For new reservations, we recognize the need for flexibility in your travel plans as well. Our flexible rates and special rates will now allow you to cancel up to 5 days prior to your arrival. This is valid for bookings made directly with the hotel, from our brand website (www.wanaburee.com).

A rate supplement may apply depending on the new dates. Exceptions will be taken care of on a case-by-case basis.

If you have booked a stay through a travel agent or third party, please contact them directly to learn about their cancellation policies, which may different from our own policy.

We greatly appreciate your trust and confidence in our offerings, and we look forward to welcoming you to experience our caring, warm and attentive service at Khaolak Wanaburee Resort soon.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40
฿27,150 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort sits in a small, peaceful village in the middle of preserved tropical rain forests near the Khao Lak National Park. Creatively decorated villas are spread out near the lagoon, the pool and the beach, providing privacy and relaxed comfort. There are plenty of water sport activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving, and the pool and beach provide a more relaxing alternative. For a truly unique adventure, check out the caves near the hotel. One cave is a shrine filled with Buddha imagery and intricate, natural rock formations. Many other caves are open for exploration in the area. For dining, the resort's resident chef serves fine home cooking. For tranquility and beauty, Khaolak Wanaburee Resort will be the destination of choice.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Khaolak Wanaburee Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇫🇷Patrick Lelong

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Relaxant place
เชิงลบ
  • A bit isolâtes

Vert Nice place to stay after thé stress if thé journéy. Thé airports protocoles were tiring and stressfull.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

26/11 Moo 7, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Phang-nga , Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ทุย บลู เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท - สำหรับผู้ใหญ่เท่านั้น
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
312 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เขาหลัก บันดารี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แซนด์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ ลีฟ ออน เดอะ แซนด์ บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
460 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เอ็กซ์เท็น เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
365 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เขาหลัก เมอร์ลิน รีสอร์ท
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
105 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา เวลา เขาหลัก
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1770 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา ฟลอร่า เขาหลัก
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU