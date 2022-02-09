Rakkawan Residence Khaolak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Phang-nga
更新日 February 9, 2022
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Rakkawan Residence Khaolak is ideally situated in Nang Tong Beach; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 54 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rakkawan Residence Khaolak offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service, 24-hour security. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as snorkeling, hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), diving, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rakkawan Residence Khaolak.

住所/地図

Thanon Phetkasem, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

