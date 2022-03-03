PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mybed Chonburi - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
คะแนนจาก
191
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 3, 2022
Mybed Chonburi - Image 0
Mybed Chonburi - Image 1
Mybed Chonburi - Image 2
Mybed Chonburi - Image 3
Mybed Chonburi - Image 4
Mybed Chonburi - Image 5
+4 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Mybed Chonburi ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Mybed Chonburi
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

9/44-47 Moo.9 ,Sukprayoon Road, Mueang Chon Buri, Chonburi, Thailand, 20000

