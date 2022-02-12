KRABI TEST & GO

Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
คะแนนจาก
562
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 12, 2022
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 0
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 1
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 2
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 3
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 4
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 5
+37 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled amongst botanical gardens and lush rainforest, this enchanting retreat offers a wide array of water sports activities and a myriad of restaurants and bars/pub right at your door step. What makes this property an even more attractive choice is the private beach, where you can enjoy the sun with a refreshing cocktail in hand. Accommodation at Thanya consists of impressive timber villas boasting a secluded balcony and a generous bathroom emphasizing on privacy and total relaxation. Besides its comfortable accommodation, the property boasts modern and events spaces, making for an ideal venue for meetings and personal banquets with its best-in-class facilities. The cozy Koh Ngai Thanya Resort is a definite choice for those seeking comfort, privacy and a homely atmosphere in the heart of town.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Koh Ngai Thanya Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Koh Ngai Thanya Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

105 Moo 4, Koh Ngai, Koh Ngai (Trang), Thailand, 92000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

หมู่บ้านสายพีพี
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3402 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เวเคชั่น วิลเลจ พระนางลันตา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
330 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
92 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
321 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1120 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมพีพี ฮาร์เบอร์ วิว
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
414 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีพี ฮอลิเดย์ รีสอร์ท
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1621 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมรายาวดี
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1023 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไดมอนด์ เคฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
6.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU