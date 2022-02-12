KRABI TEST & GO

Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5

562 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 12, 2022
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 0
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 1
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 2
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 3
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 4
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Image 5
+37 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled amongst botanical gardens and lush rainforest, this enchanting retreat offers a wide array of water sports activities and a myriad of restaurants and bars/pub right at your door step. What makes this property an even more attractive choice is the private beach, where you can enjoy the sun with a refreshing cocktail in hand. Accommodation at Thanya consists of impressive timber villas boasting a secluded balcony and a generous bathroom emphasizing on privacy and total relaxation. Besides its comfortable accommodation, the property boasts modern and events spaces, making for an ideal venue for meetings and personal banquets with its best-in-class facilities. The cozy Koh Ngai Thanya Resort is a definite choice for those seeking comfort, privacy and a homely atmosphere in the heart of town.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Koh Ngai Thanya Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Koh Ngai Thanya Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

105 Moo 4, Koh Ngai, Koh Ngai (Trang), Thailand, 92000

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 란타
8.2
평가
330 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
평가
92 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
평가
321 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
평가
1120 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 하버 뷰 호텔
8.5
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 홀리데이 리조트
8.4
평가
1621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU