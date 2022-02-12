Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Koh Ngai Thanya Resort

Krabi
8.5
Nestled amongst botanical gardens and lush rainforest, this enchanting retreat offers a wide array of water sports activities and a myriad of restaurants and bars/pub right at your door step. What makes this property an even more attractive choice is the private beach, where you can enjoy the sun with a refreshing cocktail in hand. Accommodation at Thanya consists of impressive timber villas boasting a secluded balcony and a generous bathroom emphasizing on privacy and total relaxation. Besides its comfortable accommodation, the property boasts modern and events spaces, making for an ideal venue for meetings and personal banquets with its best-in-class facilities. The cozy Koh Ngai Thanya Resort is a definite choice for those seeking comfort, privacy and a homely atmosphere in the heart of town.

Adres / kaart

105 Moo 4, Koh Ngai, Koh Ngai (Trang), Thailand, 92000

