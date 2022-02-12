Koh Ngai Thanya Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled amongst botanical gardens and lush rainforest, this enchanting retreat offers a wide array of water sports activities and a myriad of restaurants and bars/pub right at your door step. What makes this property an even more attractive choice is the private beach, where you can enjoy the sun with a refreshing cocktail in hand. Accommodation at Thanya consists of impressive timber villas boasting a secluded balcony and a generous bathroom emphasizing on privacy and total relaxation. Besides its comfortable accommodation, the property boasts modern and events spaces, making for an ideal venue for meetings and personal banquets with its best-in-class facilities. The cozy Koh Ngai Thanya Resort is a definite choice for those seeking comfort, privacy and a homely atmosphere in the heart of town.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Koh Ngai Thanya Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Koh Ngai Thanya Resort 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。