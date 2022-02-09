PHUKET TEST & GO

Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
คะแนนจาก
76
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 0
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 1
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 2
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 3
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 4
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 5
+51 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated on the peaceful Panwa Beach, Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach offers stylish accommodation with a private balcony and free WiFi. Guests can indulge in spa treatments, relax by the pools or experience world-class culinary at the resort’s dining outlets.

Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach is a 5-minute drive to Phuket Aquarium. It is a 45-minute drive from Patong Beach while Phuket International Airport is a 1-hour drive away. Central Festival Phuket and Phuket Town can be reached within a 15-minute drive.

Styled with contemporary décor, each well-appointed room features a 37-inch flat-screen cable/satellite TV, a DVD player and an iPod docking station. A minibar, an electric kettle and a safety deposit box are provided. An en suite bathroom comes with a rain shower and a separate bath tub.

Guests can work out at the gym or arrange sightseeing trips at the on-site tour desk. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can offer assistance with currency exchange, luggage storage and shuttle services. The hotel is also equipped with business centre and meeting facilities.

Mosaic offers an all-day dining menu while Patio serves Italian cuisine and delicious cocktails. Beverages can also be enjoyed at Lobby Lounge. Around-the-clock room service is available upon request.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

9/99 Moo 7,Sakdidech Rd,Vichit,, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

