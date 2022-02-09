PHUKET TEST & GO

Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
76条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 0
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 1
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 2
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 3
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 4
Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach - Image 5
+51 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated on the peaceful Panwa Beach, Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach offers stylish accommodation with a private balcony and free WiFi. Guests can indulge in spa treatments, relax by the pools or experience world-class culinary at the resort’s dining outlets.

Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach is a 5-minute drive to Phuket Aquarium. It is a 45-minute drive from Patong Beach while Phuket International Airport is a 1-hour drive away. Central Festival Phuket and Phuket Town can be reached within a 15-minute drive.

Styled with contemporary décor, each well-appointed room features a 37-inch flat-screen cable/satellite TV, a DVD player and an iPod docking station. A minibar, an electric kettle and a safety deposit box are provided. An en suite bathroom comes with a rain shower and a separate bath tub.

Guests can work out at the gym or arrange sightseeing trips at the on-site tour desk. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can offer assistance with currency exchange, luggage storage and shuttle services. The hotel is also equipped with business centre and meeting facilities.

Mosaic offers an all-day dining menu while Patio serves Italian cuisine and delicious cocktails. Beverages can also be enjoyed at Lobby Lounge. Around-the-clock room service is available upon request.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Crowne Plaza Phuket Panwa Beach
查看所有评论

地址/地图

9/99 Moo 7,Sakdidech Rd,Vichit,, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

攀瓦精品海滨
7.9

432 评论
฿-1
普吉岛海滩度假村机场
8.6

1183 评论
฿-1
普吉岛别墅机场
8.7

1121 评论
฿-1
我的海滩度假村
8.7

683 评论
฿-1
攀瓦海滩 X10 海景套房
8.9

159 评论
฿-1
阿玛塔拉健康度假村
8.8

926 评论
฿-1
攀瓦角酒店
8.5

1089 评论
฿-1
普吉岛坎塔利湾酒店
8.8

523 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU