BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bed By Tha-Pra - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
คะแนนจาก
807
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 15, 2022
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 0
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 1
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 2
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 3
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 4
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 5
+2 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2007, Bed By Tha-Pra is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel is conveniently located on Phetkasem Road, opposite Phayathai Hospital. With its ideal location, Bed By Tha-Pra commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. The Wongwien Yai skytrain station is only a 10 minute-drive from the hotel, and Chao Phraya River Pier is just 15 minutes away. Siam University and The Mall Thapra are also close by. At Bed By Tha-Pra, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Breakfast is also included in the room rate. Guests can choose from 114 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bed By Tha-Pra is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Bed By Tha-Pra ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Bed By Tha-Pra
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

134/12-14 Petchakasem Road Soi 26/1 , Pakkhlong Phasicharoen, Bangkok, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10160

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
778 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3580 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1324 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
12884 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
601 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU