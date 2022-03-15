BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bed By Tha-Pra - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7
rating with
807 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 0
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 1
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 2
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 3
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 4
Bed By Tha-Pra - Image 5
+2 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2007, Bed By Tha-Pra is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel is conveniently located on Phetkasem Road, opposite Phayathai Hospital. With its ideal location, Bed By Tha-Pra commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. The Wongwien Yai skytrain station is only a 10 minute-drive from the hotel, and Chao Phraya River Pier is just 15 minutes away. Siam University and The Mall Thapra are also close by. At Bed By Tha-Pra, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Breakfast is also included in the room rate. Guests can choose from 114 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bed By Tha-Pra is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Bed By Tha-Pra, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Bed By Tha-Pra
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

134/12-14 Petchakasem Road Soi 26/1 , Pakkhlong Phasicharoen, Bangkok, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10160

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
rating with
778 reviews
From ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
rating with
3580 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
rating with
1324 reviews
From ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
rating with
12884 reviews
From ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3583 reviews
From ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
rating with
601 reviews
From ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU