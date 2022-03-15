BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bed By Tha-Pra - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.7

807レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2007, Bed By Tha-Pra is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel is conveniently located on Phetkasem Road, opposite Phayathai Hospital. With its ideal location, Bed By Tha-Pra commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. The Wongwien Yai skytrain station is only a 10 minute-drive from the hotel, and Chao Phraya River Pier is just 15 minutes away. Siam University and The Mall Thapra are also close by. At Bed By Tha-Pra, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Breakfast is also included in the room rate. Guests can choose from 114 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bed By Tha-Pra is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

住所/地図

134/12-14 Petchakasem Road Soi 26/1 , Pakkhlong Phasicharoen, Bangkok, Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10160

