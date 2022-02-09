PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
631
The 51-roomed Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak is an elegant boutique beach resort by the Andaman Sea. Just one hour from Phuket International Airport, accommodations are nestled cozily under the canopy of coconut groves, surrounded by rich tropical rain forest and magnificent mountain landscape. Private access leads directly to the expansive sandy beach and crystal clear waters of the serene Khuk Khak Bay, providing exciting, year-round recreations. Designed in contemporary Southern Thai-Bali style, Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak combines indigenous architecture with natural elegance and gracious service in a resort experience. To make your reservation at Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak, please use our secure online booking form.

63 Moo 3 Tambol Kukkak, Amphur Takuapa, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

