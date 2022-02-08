PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
note avec
631 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Image 0
Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Image 1
Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Image 2
Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Image 3
Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Image 4
Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Image 5
+17 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The 51-roomed Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak is an elegant boutique beach resort by the Andaman Sea. Just one hour from Phuket International Airport, accommodations are nestled cozily under the canopy of coconut groves, surrounded by rich tropical rain forest and magnificent mountain landscape. Private access leads directly to the expansive sandy beach and crystal clear waters of the serene Khuk Khak Bay, providing exciting, year-round recreations. Designed in contemporary Southern Thai-Bali style, Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak combines indigenous architecture with natural elegance and gracious service in a resort experience. To make your reservation at Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak, please use our secure online booking form.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

63 Moo 3 Tambol Kukkak, Amphur Takuapa, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

