Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
waardering met
631 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 51-roomed Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak is an elegant boutique beach resort by the Andaman Sea. Just one hour from Phuket International Airport, accommodations are nestled cozily under the canopy of coconut groves, surrounded by rich tropical rain forest and magnificent mountain landscape. Private access leads directly to the expansive sandy beach and crystal clear waters of the serene Khuk Khak Bay, providing exciting, year-round recreations. Designed in contemporary Southern Thai-Bali style, Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak combines indigenous architecture with natural elegance and gracious service in a resort experience. To make your reservation at Andamania Beach Resort, Khaolak, please use our secure online booking form.

Adres / kaart

63 Moo 3 Tambol Kukkak, Amphur Takuapa, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

