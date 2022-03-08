BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
คะแนนจาก
1675
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants area of Bangkok city, Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

16, Soi Sukhumvit 49, SUkhumvit Road, Klong Ton Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok , Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

