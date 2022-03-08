BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
Bewertung mit
1675 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 8, 2022
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 0
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 1
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 2
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 3
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 4
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 5
+35 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants area of Bangkok city, Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

16, Soi Sukhumvit 49, SUkhumvit Road, Klong Ton Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok , Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partnerhotels

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
2580 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
Bewertung mit
130 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU