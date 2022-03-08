BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
1675 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 0
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 1
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 2
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 3
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 4
Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Image 5
+35 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants area of Bangkok city, Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

16, Soi Sukhumvit 49, SUkhumvit Road, Klong Ton Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok , Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partner Hotels

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
2580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
waardering met
6776 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU