Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, restaurants area of Bangkok city, Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 1 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Adelphi Forty-Nine Hotel.
16, Soi Sukhumvit 49, SUkhumvit Road, Klong Ton Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok , Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110