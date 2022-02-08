UR The Private Hua-Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in , The Private Hua-Hin is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Private Hua-Hin ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 76 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television, mirror. The property offers fantastic facilities, including hiking trails, horse riding, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Private Hua-Hin is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.