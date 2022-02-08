HUA HIN TEST & GO

UR The Private Hua-Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.7
note avec
7 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
UR The Private Hua-Hin - Image 0
UR The Private Hua-Hin - Image 1
UR The Private Hua-Hin - Image 2
UR The Private Hua-Hin - Image 3
UR The Private Hua-Hin - Image 4
UR The Private Hua-Hin - Image 5
+16 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in , The Private Hua-Hin is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Private Hua-Hin ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 76 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television, mirror. The property offers fantastic facilities, including hiking trails, horse riding, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Private Hua-Hin is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de UR The Private Hua-Hin , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR UR The Private Hua-Hin
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

23/598 Soi Moobanrodfaiifangtawantok Hua-Hin Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
note avec
958 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU