HUA HIN TEST & GO

OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5
rating with
17 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi - Image 0
OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi - Image 1
OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi - Image 2
OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi - Image 3
OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi - Image 4
OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi - Image 5
+17 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR OYO 330 Venus Resort Pranburi
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

41/10 Moo 7, Tumbon Pranburi, Aumphoe Pranburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, 77120, Pranburi, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77120

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
rating with
232 reviews
From ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
rating with
958 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU