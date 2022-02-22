Hua Hin Golf Villa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Hua Hin / Cha-am, Hua Hin Golf Villa is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away. Also within easy reach are Tavorn Furniture, Khao Suay Center, Raum Khong Dee Prachuab Center. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Hua Hin / Cha-am hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Hua Hin Golf Villa is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.