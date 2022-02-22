HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hua Hin Golf Villa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.6

280レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Hua Hin / Cha-am, Hua Hin Golf Villa is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 2 km away. Also within easy reach are Tavorn Furniture, Khao Suay Center, Raum Khong Dee Prachuab Center. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Hua Hin / Cha-am hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Hua Hin Golf Villa is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

住所/地図

Hua Hin Soi 41, Hua Hin, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

