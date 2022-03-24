PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Dream D Residence - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.4
оценка с
142
Обновление March 24, 2022
Dream D Residence - Image 0
Dream D Residence - Image 1
Dream D Residence - Image 2
Dream D Residence - Image 3
Dream D Residence - Image 4
Dream D Residence - Image 5
+15 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phetchaburi, Dream D Residence is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Dream D Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, concierge, elevator. The hotel features 52 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, fitness center, sauna, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Dream D Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Phetchaburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Dream D Residence , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Dream D Residence
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

138 T.Tonmamuang A.Muang, Phetchaburi, Phetchaburi, Thailand, 76000

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU